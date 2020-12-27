The Lagos State Government has shut down 12 facilities in the state for flouting the COVID-19 regulations concerning social and recreational centers.

This was done by the Lagos State Safety Commission while monitoring the compliance with the government’s directive on the COVID-19 pandemic during the holiday period.

The facilities shut down for flouting the Covid-19 regulations in the operations led by the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, include DNA Night Club, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon, Westend Nightclub, Rumours, Lekki Waterside, Landmark Event Centre, The Wave Beach club amongst others.

Mojola mentioned that recalcitrant establishments who broke the government’s seal and continued partying will be charged to court once documentation has been properly processed.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to curbing the spread of COVID-19, saying it would leave no stone unturned to achieve the mandate.

According to Mojola, the failure to observe safety guidelines and regulations at restaurants, bars, cafes and public places increases the chance of spreading the virus.

He advised people to observe the necessary safety precautions as they go about celebrating the Christmas holidays.

He urged them to take responsibility and support the government in its effort to curtail the virus.

This coming a week after the commission shut down Cubana, The Corner, 355 Restaurant and Night Club amongst others in an operation which started on December 19, 2020.

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu had banned carnivals, concerts, and street parties until further notice, following the increase in coronavirus cases in the state.

Sanwo-Olu who is the COVID-19 Incident Commander said that there was a resurgence of COVID-19 and the state could not afford to relax the battle against the virus.

He warned that the state government would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any person or organisation caught breaching public health regulations and protocols with regards to the coronavirus disease.

“Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice. Night clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All night clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice,” he said.