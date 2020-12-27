For violating the COVID-19 safety protocols of the state, the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture has shut down and revoked the license of Queens Park Event Centre Oniru.

Confirming the development, the Lagos Commissioner for Tourism, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, said that the step to withdraw the license was taken in the best interest of the State, thus imploring other event centres and venue owners to comply with the government’s laid down directives or risk losing their chances of doing business in Lagos.

Akinbile-Yussuf stressed that the fight against the virus can only be successful if everyone follows all the laid down public health and safety protocols.

Similarly, the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission Mr Lanre Mojola, noted that the action was necessary following an event that was held at the venue on December 26, 2020, which contravened all safety protocols laid down by the state.

Mojola also warned all other event centres and venue owners flouting safety protocols in the state to desist forthwith or risk sanction, saying:

“It is not business as usual. As such, they should either fall in line with the state’s protocols or risk losing their license to operate in the state.”

According to Mojola, the state maintains zero tolerance towards those that do not abide by the regulations, maintaining that people must take responsibility to effectively curtail the spread of the virus which is still ravaging the world and Lagos State.

