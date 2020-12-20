Lagos State has the highest COVID-19 cases in Nigeria. [email protected]@safety_lasg

The Lagos State Government on Saturday shutdown the Cubana nightclub in Ikeja for flouting COVID-19 protocols.

“The Lagos State Safety Commission @safety_lasg just sealed CUBANA Ikeja and a few other facilities for non-compliance to the State Government COVID-19 protocols,” the Lagos State Safety Commission tweeted on its handle.

A Second Wave

Nigeria has seen increased COVID-19 cases in recent weeks with the country reporting its highest daily infections -1,145 – on Thursday.

As of Saturday, December 20th, 2020, the West African nation has 77,933 confirmed cases with 67,784 discharged and 1,218 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The country had equally confirmed that it is witnessing a second wave of the pandemic, calling for caution and adherence to all COVID-19 protocols earlier rolled out to curb the spread of the disease.

Many state governments have reintroduced strict measures in the wake of the resurgence, warning that another lockdown could be put in place to halt the disease which had been contracted by many high-profile personalities, the latest being Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Not Yet Uhuru

On Friday, the Lagos State Government ordered all schools in Nigeria’s commercial centre to close and directed all public servants from Grade Level 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, to work from home for the next 14 days starting from Monday next week.

Churches, mosques and other religious centres were also directed to ensure total compliance to all safety measures including not carrying more than 50 per cent of their capacity, and not exceeding staying more than two hours.

—‘As Soon As They Are Available’ —

Even as the number of reported cases are on the rise, the Federal Government says it will get the COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021, raising hopes of millions in Africa’s most populated nation.

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached, with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, on November 17, 2020. JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

“So, we are working on the cost. Which one shall we get first? Obviously, the one we can afford,” the minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire noted after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

“Remember that we have 200 million citizens. We need to have a way to be able to get enough to be able to take care of our citizens. So, that means we must be able to get the vaccines that work well, with good cost of storage and cost of delivery. That is the one we will like to get as soon as they are available.”