Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force seize scores of motorcycles on December 21, 2020.

Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force have impounded 130 commercial motorcycles for operating illegally on restricted routes at Iyana-Ipaja, Abule-Egba, Fagba, and Ogba areas of Lagos.

The new Chairman of the agency, Jejeloye Shola, who led the enforcement team, disclosed that the operations were carried out on Monday after several warnings to motorcycle riders to desist from plying restricted routes, particularly highways and bridges across the state.

He explained that a series of complaints received from residents on illegal and criminal activities perpetrated by some motorcycle operators necessitated the operations.

“While some of them harass innocent members of the public at various bus-stops, others engage in all sorts of criminal acts by dispossessing their passengers of valuables such as phones, pieces of jewellery, and bags.

“Also, motorists held in traffic both morning and night around these areas were not spared,” Shola, a Superintendent of Police was quoted as saying in a statement by Adebayo Taofiq, the spokesman for the task force.

A photo taken on December 21, 2020, shows some of the motorcycles seized by the Lagos State Task Force.

He stated that total clampdown on illegal activities of motorcycle operators on restricted routes would be vigorously sustained on daily basis throughout the festive season to checkmate the activities of criminally minded motorcyclists.

The task force chairman also warned dispatched riders using power bikes (200cc above) to desist from engaging in illegal commercial activities, saying anyone caught violating the Lagos State Traffic Laws would be prosecuted.

He urged various associations of motorcycle riders across the state to always educate their members on all 475 restricted routes and the life-threatening dangers of plying highways and bridges.

Shola confirmed that the raid on the illegal commercial motorcycle operators was directed by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu.