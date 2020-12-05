[files] Passengers wait in line at the departure terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, in Abuja, Nigeria on September 7, 2020. – After a five-month closure of the Nigerian airspace due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, flight resumptions began in Abuja, Nigeria. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP)

The Lagos State Government has warned incoming passengers who shun the Federal Government’s guidelines against COVID-19 to desist or face the consequences.







The government said such action is to protect Lagosians against the fatal effects of the reversal of the gains made against the pandemic, which are loss of lives, livelihood, and economic hardship.







The Federal Government has warned that those not willing to respect the protocols would have their passports impounded or visas cancelled.

Prior to resumption of international flights and the lifting of international travel restriction by the Federal Government, in line with the ease of COVID-19 lockdown, the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) developed and disseminated international travel guidelines as part of the continued effort to contain the spread of the disease.







The international travel guidelines outlined very specific and clear protocols and guidelines for inbound and outbound flights and passengers, in line with infection prevention measures, including a provisional seven-day self-quarantine protocol for all returning travelers to Nigeria, which became effective on September 5.

On November 3, Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said the task force was highly concerned about the default rate of inbound travelers not presenting for the mandatory COVID-19 test on day seven in Nigeria.

The SGF warned that the PTF was set to sanction travelers who refused to present themselves for the test, stressing the need to activate the sanctions, which include the suspension of passports of such defaulting individuals for six months minimum or outright visa cancellation for foreigners.