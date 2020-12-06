Illegal street gates will be removed within 7 days if they are not left open between the hours of 5:00 am and 12:00 midnight, the Lagos State government has said.

The 7-day ultimatum was issued by the state commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde.

Oladeinde explained that gates and structures installed without prior approval from the Ministry of Transportation contravenes the provisions of the State Traffic Laws and Regulations, therefore, must be removed within seven days of the given notice.

He noted that the decision was aimed at enhancing Traffic Management on the inner roads while protecting lives and property of the affected communities.

The commissioner said, “During the recent inspection conducted by the Ministry of Transportation, it was discovered that some communities have sited gates on some inner roads to avoid vehicular movement on their streets and this unruly act have contributed to the heavy traffic congestion currently being experienced on our roads on daily basis.’’

Oladeinde noted that asides the gates been expected to be opened from 5 am to 12 midnight, they must be manned by security personnel engaged by the community or resident association and must be opened for emergency services such as police, ambulance, fire service at all time.

The Special Committee set up by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on the demolition of gated streets, according to The Nation, has begun enforcing the removal of gates that failed to comply with the government’s directive on ‘Gated Streets’ regulation.

The commissioner, while advising communities with government approval for installation of gates on their streets to come forward with their documents for onward review and necessary approvals, he added that failure to comply with the directives would see the Special Committee having to pull down such street gates.

