The Lagos State Government compliance team has shut down more recreational centres in the state for violating government directives on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state is seeing a resurgence in the number of confirmed cases as another strain of the virus is discovered in Nigeria.

The operations led by the Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola and his team, have sealed over 12 facilities including DNA Night Club, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon, Westend Nightclub, Rumours, Lekki Waterside, Landmark Event Centre, The Wave Beach club amongst others.

Mojola said the recalcitrant establishments which broke the government seal and continued partying will be charged to court.

He affirmed that the Lagos State is committed to curbing the spread of the virus and would leave no stone unturned to achieve this mandate.

During the earlier monitoring and enforcement drive carried out over the weekend starting the 19th of December, 2020 other facilities such as Cubana Ikeja GRA, The Corner Lekki, 355 Restaurant and Night Club , Victoria Island amongst others were sealed.

According to him, mass gatherings at restaurants, bars, cafes and public places without observing neccessary safety guidelines will increase the spread of the virus.

He urged the public to maintain and observe all the necessary safety precautions as they celebrate the Christmas holidays whilst remembering the reason for the season which bothers on sacrifice.

He maintained that people must take responsibility and urged all and sundry to co-operate with the government to effectively curtail the virus.

