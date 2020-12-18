As part of efforts aimed at creating employment opportunities and converting waste to wealth, Lagos State government has trained over 150 youths in the art of converting water hyacinths into ornaments.







Speaking at the graduation ceremony for the participants at Badore Ferry Terminal, the Managing Director, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr Damilola Emmanuel, said the need to convert waste to wealth and turn a water transport menace to opportunities was the reason behind the training.







He said with the training, the participants would be gainfully employed through converting what is an environmental nuisance to money-spinning ventures.







The participants were trained for seven days at Badore and Falomo ferry terminals on how to use water hyacinths to create tablemats, decorative items for parties and halls.







Damilola said another batch of participants were taught how to use water hyacinths as manure and odour-absorbing properties in poultry farms.







A social enterprise, Mitimeth, facilitated the training. Achenyo Idachaba-Obara, who led the training, said her organisation was glad that the partnership had empowered the participants to be self-employed.







He said the participants would be earning money from their craft, while also helping to tackle a problem confronting water transportation, as water hyacinths pose huge challenge to commuting smoothly on water.