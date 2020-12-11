Tajudeen Adebanjo

LAGOSIANS have been urged to embrace water transportation to escape the daily gridlocks on roads.

At a stakeholders’ forum in Ojo, Managing Director of the Lagos Ferry Service (LAGFERRY) Ladi Balogun said water transportation was part of the state’s integrated transport system to unclog the city’s roads.

According to him, the implementation and operation of LAGFERRY was a strategy to improve water transportation with an environmentally friendly ferry system.

He said: “LAGFERRY started commercial operations in February with 12 passenger boats and one Cargo ferry. But Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved seven more boats. Before the end of the year, rest assured that LAGFERRY’s fleet will have nothing less than 20 boats taking passengers and cargo for businesses.”

Balogun urged the people to invest in ferry services as an enabling environment has been created by the state.

He also assured passengers of their safety.

“For every area of operation of LAGFERRY, safety is paramount. Our priority is to ensure safe transportation of passengers to their destinations. Part of our safety measures includes insurance for every passenger boarding LAGFERRY boat.”

Chairman of Ojo Local Government Area Olushola Idowu hailed the state for expanding water transit services. This, he said, would enhance commuters’ movement on the water and reduce road traffic.

A lecturer at the Lagos State University’s School of Transport, Ogochukwu Ugboma, reiterated the need to explore water transportation, especially considering the chaotic situation on the roads.

“We need a lot of advocacy on the use of water transportation because many Nigerians have a phobia for water. We need lots of education and enlightenment. We need to ensure that unskilled operators are not found on the waters, risking the life of commuters,” she said.