Our Reporter

LAGOS State violated a court order when it demolished the Maryland outlet of Mr. Biggs.

A statement by Reuben Olowookere, who leased the land on which the outlet was built to Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc (now 11 Plc), said Justice Olaide Olayinka of the Lagos State High Court, on June 1, 2018, granted an interlocutory injunction that the status quo to preserve the property from demolition be maintained pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Olowookere said his lawyers sent letters on November 20 and 26, 2020, to the state Attorney-General, and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Physical Planning, reminding the government of the court order. But the letters were ignored and the building demolished.

He said: “On May 21, 2018, I filed an action against the Lagos State government to challenge the threatened demolition of Mr. Biggs and some other portions of my property in ID/1933LM/2018. The High Court of Lagos State, upon the motion for the interlocutory injunction I filed, granted an order for maintenance of status quo to preserve the property from demolition pending the determination of my suit. The order was made on June 1, 2018, and has not been set aside till date.

“The demolition of some property at Maryland, on December 7, 2020, by the state, which included the Mobil Petrol Station, Mr. Biggs eatery and a gatehouse and fence, has generated debate. Being the owner of some portion of the property demolished, it is necessary for me to issue this statement.

“Our lawyers are pursuing the legal remedies available to us and as a responsible citizen, I remain committed to ensuring that justice is done through the due process of law.”