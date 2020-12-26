Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, has indirectly called out the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, for launching verbal attacks against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Mohammed who did not mention Bishop Kukah’s name directly, in a statement issued on Saturday titled FG Urges Religious Leaders To Eschew Message of Disharmony, said clerics should refrain from stigmatising the leader they have never supported anyway, using well-worn and disproved allegations of nepotism or whatever.

It would be recalled that Kukah, in his Christmas message to Nigerians, accused Buhari of nepotism, saying that with what his Presidency has been perpetrating, no non-Northern Muslim President would have gotten away with it.

Bishop Kukah said, “Every honest Nigerian knows that there is no way any non-Northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari has done by his nepotism and gotten away with it.

“There would have been a military coup a long time ago or we would have been at war. The President may have concluded that Christians will do nothing and will live with these actions.

“He may be right and we Christians cannot feel sorry that we have no pool of violence to draw from or threaten our country. However, God does not sleep. We can see from the inexplicable dilemma of his North.”

However, in his statement, Mr Mohammed said that while religious leaders have a responsibility to speak truth to power, it must not come wrapped in anger, hatred, disunity and religious disharmony, especially at Christmas, which he describes as a season of peace.

He said, ”Calling for a violent overthrow of a democratically-elected government, no matter how disguised such a call is, and casting a particular religion as violent is not what any religious leader should engage in, and certainly not in a season of peace.”

Mohammed added that instigating regime change outside the ballot box is not only unconstitutional but also an open call to anarchy.

The Minister said whatever challenges Nigeria may be going through will only be tackled when all leaders and Nigerians come together and not when some people arrogantly engage in name-calling and finger-pointing.

Like this: Like Loading...