Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong

One week after Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong tested positive for Coronavirus, the Governor is now free of the disease and has tested negative.

The Governor’s negative status was communicated to him on Wednesday night.

Lalong who has been in isolation since 17th December 2020 appreciated God for healing him of the virus and also thanked the people of Plateau State, his friends, and associates all over the country for praying for him.

He again called on the citizens of Plateau State to take the pandemic very seriously by observing all protocols for the prevention of infection and transmission.

On stigmatisation, the Governor said “having contacted the virus and undergone treatment myself, I wish to reiterate that COVID-19 is not a death sentence as early detection helps to address it and reduce chances of death.

“We should not stigmatise anyone who tests positive or is suspected of having the disease. Rather, such people should serve as motivation for others to voluntarily test in order to improve the safety of all”.

Governor Lalong on Wednesday convened a stakeholders meeting presided over by the Secretary to the Government of the State Prof. Danladi Abok Atu where decisions were reached on combating the virus during the yuletide and beyond.