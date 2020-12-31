Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr have called it quits, yet again, but this time, it seems like it’s for good.

The American former basketball player (NBA) On Wednesday, December 30, took to Instagram to accuse his ex-fiancée of allegedly hacking his Instagram account following their split.

“Unfortunately my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter.

He said Sabrina had wronged him in so many ways and has now taken control of his social media page, hacking his account and refusing to release his password.

“You’ve wronged me in so many ways and I was willing to walk away quietly but I see you want a show. I gave you a global platform, use it for your good or it will destroy you, he wrote.

He claimed he can only share posts online using the phone she set up as he also asked her to stop before he exposes her.

In November, the personal trainer revealed she had split from Lamar Odom after a year of engagement, claiming that the LA Lakers star is seeking help, they later came back together.

Now, Lamar is saying it’s over and has asked her to leave quietly and return his passwords and passport.

Sabrina in a since-deleted Instagram story has denied that she is in control of his account.

“I find these accusations from Lamar and whoever he’s working with extremely disappointing, we are no longer together and haven’t been for a while, she wrote.

”I’ve chosen to move in silence about this situation and I suggest you do the same. We both know the truth and I can assure you no truth is being told on his end, she added.

Like this: Like Loading...