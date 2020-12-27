Lampard

Frank Lampard accepts turning Chelsea into Premier League title contenders is a gradual process, but he is content with the progress made so far

Lampard is looking at the bigger picture following last season’s fourth-place finish.

“I’m happy but we always want more as managers,” Lampard told Sky Sports when asked to assess Chelsea’s season so far.

“The reality is at the start of the season, we had some new players while others were missing, and we lacked a pre-season. Looking at our early results, we saw some good and some not-so-good performances.

“We then went on a really good run which saw a lot of improvement in the team, so I’m pretty happy but we want more. We want to be challenging for titles, but we have to accept sometimes that it’s step by step. We’ve made some steps, but I feel we have the potential to make a lot more

“If anything, this season has shown that most teams have had difficult moments and a large part of that comes down to preparation. Preparation for the season is something that we certainly didn’t have. We mustn’t get too far ahead of ourselves or too far down the line.”

Vanguard News Nigeria