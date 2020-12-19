Lagos State University through the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, today signed a partnership agreement with Cornell University to start a Business School in Lagos.

Cornell University is a private and statutory Ivy League research university in New York, USA.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab expressed joy that the 2 Institutions are finally starting the collaboration, which he believes will propel Lagos State University to No. 1 in the country, region and the continent.

Lagos State Governor while speaking during the signing in a virtual meeting, said the State Government had donated a building and a piece of land in Victoria Island for the takeoff of an Executive Collaborative Programme to be run by LASU in partnership with Cornell University in New York, adding that his administration had expanded the capacity of School Jobs Initiative to accommodate the needs of students in eight tertiary institutions in Lagos.

Mr Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the LASU/Cornell collaboration project a building, now under construction, of a world class edifice in the heart of Victoria Island, to be delivered in 12months. Sanwoolu also spoke about his believe that the project will leapfrog the State and the education/technology ecosystem beyond words.

In his response, the Vice Provost for External Education & Executive Director e-Cornell, Prof. Paul Krause appreciated the State government’s partnership with Cornell University and pro-activeness in the education sector, hoping for the best result in the partnership. He however offered Mr. Governor an open invitation to come to Cornell to give a speech anytime between May and October, 2021.

The virtual meeting was attended by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, Executive Director of eCornell, Prof Paul Krause, Jim Morris, Senior Vice President Enterprise, Special Adviser on Innovation & Technology, Mr. Tubosun Alake, LASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Mr. Adefemi Yekini, Cordinator, LASU/Cornell Partneship, among others.

