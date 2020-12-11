Daily News

LASU hikes school fees from N25,000 to N67,048; stale students excluded

LASU refutes report of students belongings being thrown out

By Adesina Wahab

New intakes into the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, will pay the sum of N67, 048.50k as fees in the coming academic year.

This is against the N25,000 paid by stale students and the increase is about 168.2 per cent.

However, it was gathered that students who would be in level 200 and above when the new session starts next year, would still pay the old rate of N25,000.

Students in that category would pay the N25,000 tuition until they graduate.

The Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, Mr Ademola Adekoya, confirmed that the new rate would apply to only new intakes.

The university was recently ranked the second-best in the country by the Time Higher Education, THE.

