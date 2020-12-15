By Adeyinka Aderibigbe

No fewer than 150 women and youths benefited from the fifth edition of the water hyacinth recycling initiative organised by the Lagos State Waterways Agency (LASWA) in conjunction with Mitimeth Ltd and the PIB Global Services.

LASWA’s General Manager Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel said the 150 beneficiaries enjoyed a seven days training at both the Falomo and Badore Jetties on recycling various household and gift items and as organic fertilizer for regenerative agriculture.

He spoke at the Badore jety during the presentation of certificates of participation to the beneficiaries at the Badore Jetty, in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

According to Emmanuel, “Water hyacinth cannot be totally eradicated but can be controlled through deliberate harvesting and conversion into employment and wealth generation ventures. This weed is one of the fastest growing weeds infesting water bodies in over 50 countries across the globe. It reproduces and thrives in polluted waters. Water hyacinth is an environmental menace and threat to biodiversity.”

He said he is happy that more people in rural communities are becoming more aware of the economic importance of water hyacinth and charged the beneficiaries to turn this into a sustainable venture.

Giving kudos to both companies, Emmanuel said it is exciting to see the beautiful materials that a water menace could be turned into.

Mitimeth Chief Executive Officer Mrs. Achenyo Idachaba-Obaro said the training had opened new opportunities to women and youths, who embraced the training in both Falomo and the Badore training centres.

Describing this year as a most challenging year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a good number of these trainees did not know what we can create out of water hyacinth but by the end of the week, they have been able to make several products such as mat, rope, stationery made from waste papers and water hyacinth fibres, bangles, bottle holders, purse and several others.

PIB Global Services Managing Director Mr. Peter Bassey said his company which started in April has been able to impact on using water hyacinth biochar (otherwise called charcoal) can be used as organic manure and could boost agricultural yields. He said the project is a product of research.

Bassey said farmers around Badore axis are already using the Water Hyacinth Biochar which according to him has improved their farm yields.

Assistant Director and Head of Crops Development in the Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority (LSADA) Mrs. Toyin Bukola Sadiku praised LASWA for the initiatives aimed at achieving the greater Lagos dream of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

She said her agency would love to partner with the PIB in the new breakthrough initiative in getting the product to all farmers in the state to boost food security in the state.

The Bale of Badore Chief Wakeel Adeniran thanked LASWA and the two companies for bringing the training to the indigent in the community.

The chief who was represented by Wahab Mojeeb later presented gifts to the Mitmeth and the PIB Global Services facilitators.

A farmer, Victor Adebiyi said the bewildering result of the biochar is unimaginable, adding that the biochar helps to retain water on the soil thereby enabling the crops to enjoy maximally the soil nutrients.

Mrs. Tawa Taofeek who was trained in decoration said it is amazing to see what materials could be made from water hyacinth.

A student of the Lagos State University Tope Adepoju said the training has opened a new vista of opportunities for her and other youths who participated in the programme.