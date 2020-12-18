The Oyo State House of Assembly, yesterday, commenced the process of amending the law that established Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, following the ceding of its ownership to Oyo State by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

To this end, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso Bill, 2020 passed through second reading at the floor of the House. This was sequel to a letter forwarded to the House by Governor Seyi Makinde on the need to enact a new bill that will make provision for the sole ownership of the university.

The new law to be enacted is meant to repeal the LAUTECH Law contained in Cap 67 Laws of Oyo State 2000. Some of the provisions of the new bill include that the Oyo State governor shall be the Visitor to the university, that the university shall establish other campuses or colleges in other towns or cities in the state and that the university shall have a Council, which shall consist of principal officers.

It will also lead to the revocation of joint ownership of the university. Speaker of the Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, lauded Makinde for forwarding the bill to the legislature, which according to him, will give necessary legal backing to the new status of LAUTECH, Ogbomoso.

In their deliberations, members commended the resolve of the Executive arm of government to make provision for the university to have multi-campuses across all the zones.

Some of the lawmakers agreed that establishing different campuses of the university across the state would help in enhancing socio-economic development and activities in those areas.

The House later referred the bill to its Committee on Education for further scrutiny and deliberations.