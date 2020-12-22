From Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo State House of Assembly has passed into law a bill to affirm the sole ownership and management of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, by the Oyo State Government.

The bill was passed into law during yesterday’s plenary.

But, the issue of the multi-campus structure canvassed by the government generated a heated debate from the lawmakers during the consideration of the report on the bill presented by the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology.

Of particular concern for the lawmakers were some clauses, which were either inserted or expunged in the committee report.

The situation led Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin to rule that the bill be subjected to a clause by clause consideration by the entire Assembly at the day’s plenary.

Ruling in favour of multi-campus for LAUTECH, Ogundoyin gave instances of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, which also had other campuses, yet the standard of the institution was not diminished, as feared for LAUTECH in some quarters.