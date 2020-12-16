LAUTECH Gate

By Adeola Badru

Sequel to the pronouncement of the National Universities Commission (NUC), of sole ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), by Oyo State Government, the state government has proposed the enactment of a new law that will be governing the institution forthwith.

This was revealed by the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, while briefing the Governor’s Office correspondents after the state’s 33rd executive council meeting.

Professor Oyewo explained that the bill would be presented for implementation to the state’s House of Assembly, before Friday this week, stressing that the new bill would supersede all previous rules and laws of the university before the pronouncement of NUC.

His words: “At the 33rd Exco council meeting, we from the ministry of Justice presented a bill, consequent upon the pronouncement of NUC bringing to an end the joint ownership of LAUTECH between Osun and Oyo and vesting the sole ownership of LAUTECH in Oyo State.”

“This made it necessary for us to have the existing law which is the LAUTECH Law of 2020. We chose the other route of having the coexisting laws repealed and bringing in a new law to establish the LAUTECH University with sole ownership vested in Oyo State and to also discontinue the practices and rules that apply to LAUTECH in the joint ownership with Osun State.”

“We also made some consequential amendments to the composition of the council and more importantly empower the university to be a multi campus institution with campuses established in Oyo State as the need arises. The law will now be known as the LAUTECH law of 2020.”

In the same vein, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, stated that a total of N446 million was approved for the production of notebooks for students of public secondary schools in the state for usage in January next year.

Similarly, a sum of N658 million was approved for the production of 25,750 pair of students’ furniture for public secondary schools in Oyo state.

The education commissioner also hinted that N169 million was approved for the procurement of science equipment and materials for public secondary schools in Oyo State, while he also said a total of N64 million was approved by the governor for the completion of abandoned millennia secondary schools in Ogbomoso area of the state.

