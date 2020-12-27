By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday, visited former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, over the death of his father, Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso.

Lawan was in company of the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni and the Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Senator Sahabi Yau Kaura, during the condolence visit to Kano.

Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso died and was buried on Friday.

The Senate President, according to a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja, the Yobe State Governor and their entourage held prayers with Senator Kwankwaso at his Kano home at Miller Road, Bompai and also at the graveside of his father.

Speaking shortly on arrival, Lawan said the visit was specifically to sympathise and condole with Senator Kwankwaso on the demise of his father.

“This loss is for all of us. Religiously and traditionally. There is no division or dichotomy among us. This is what we should do to condole with anybody who is bereaved.

“Likewise if something good happens, it’s also for us to rejoice and congratulate one another. This is the way we should treat each other. This is what is expected of us.

Senator Kwankwaso, in his response, thanked his guests for sparing time to pay his family the condolence visit.