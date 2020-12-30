President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan (left); Emir of Gombe, Dr. Abubakar Shehu and Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya during Lawan’s visit to commiserate with Gombe people on the death of the late Senator Sa’idu Kumo in Gombe…yesterday. Story on Page 4.

PHOTO: MONSUR ARAMIDE



Senate President Ahmad Lawan has described late Senator Sa’idu Kumo as a humble, hardworking man with special liking for his people. Lawan, during a condolence visit to the family house of the deceased and the Emir of Gombe, Dr. Abubakar Shehu, said the late federal lawmaker was easy to work with.

At the family house of the deceased in Akko Kumo and the Emir’s palace, Lawan, while extolling the virtues of Kumo, said that his death would in no small measures rub off on the entire country as his contributions would not be easily substituted.

“Senator Sa’idu Kumo will be remembered for his humility and diligence. He was always there for the interest of his people. Some of us who were fortunate to work with him found him possessing rare leadership qualities.

“It is not only Gombe State that lost a rare gem, it is the entire country crying for a replacement,” the Senate president said. He sought prayers for the country saying: “As leaders, we need prayers of the people to be able to steer the ship of the country because the current situation the nation found itself is pathetic. Only prayers can redeem us. The issues of insecurity and COVID-19 pandemic are major concerns to all patriots.”

