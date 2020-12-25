Sanni Onogu, Victor Oluwasegun and Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

SENATE President Ahmad Lawan House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu on Thursday felicitated with the Christian faithful and other Nigerians as they join the rest of the world in celebrating Christmas today.

Also, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) advised Christians to be more security conscious and adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols as they mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

In their separate Christmas messages, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, and Ekweremadu recalled the challenges facing the country, saying that with prayers, peace, and love, Nigerians would overcome.

Lawan noted that this year’s celebration comes at a time when the world is combatting the resurgence of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has forced many countries to ramp up health safety protocols when people traditionally gather to share love in celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Senate President, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, said that aside from global health emergency, the nation also faces security and economic challenges.

Lawan expressed confidence that the resilience and positive attitude of Nigerians would not only help our country to prevail against the challenges but also ensure that their strains do not stop a merry and responsible celebration of Christmas in the country.

He said: “I celebrate with the Christian faithful and enjoin all of us to remember the essence of the august occasion.”

Also, Gbajabiamila called on Christians to use the period of Christmas to pray for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

The Speaker also urged them to pray for the country to overcome the myriad of its problems, especially insecurity.

In his message, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila noted that Nigerians should also use the period to pray for their leaders for God’s guidance.

Ekweremadu, in a statement by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, said as Christians celebrate Christmas, they “must not lose sight of the crux of the season, which is God’s love for mankind in sending his only begotten son for our salvation.”

CAN, in a statement by its President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, advised Christians to have faith in a better future.

It noted the challenges, especially the impact of COVID-19, and reminded Christians that Christ was born in the darkest time in Israel’s history yet he triumphed.

In the statement the association also urged Nigerians to pray for the government to put an end to the kidnappings and killings in the country.