Sanni Onogu, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday, condoled with the family, friends, and the Nigerian newspaper industry over the death of the Publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda -Isaiah.

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja, also commiserated with the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and the Government and people of Niger State over the loss.

He described as shocking the death of the pharmacist-turned newspaper columnist, publisher and politician at the young age of 58 years.

“Sam Nda-Isaiah fervently believed in the Nigerian project and this is reflected in his writings and the editorial focus and tone of his Leadership Newspaper.

“His contributions as a public opinion shaper and principled politician are profound and have put his imprints on the Nigerian history despite his early home call,” Lawan said.

The Senate President however prayed for sweet repose of his soul and for comfort for his loved ones in this period of their grief and after.