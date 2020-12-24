Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has felicitated with the Christian faithful and Nigerians generally as they join the rest of the world in celebrating Christmas.

Lawan noted that this year’s celebration comes at a time when the world is combatting the resurgence of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has forced many countries to ramp up health safety protocols at a time when people traditionally gather to share love in celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Senate President in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja, said that aside from the global health emergency of COVID-19, the nation also faces security and economic challenges.

Lawan, however, expressed confidence that the resilience and positive attitudes of Nigerians would not only help our country to prevail against the challenges but also ensure that their strains do not stop a merry and responsible celebration of Christmas in the country.

The Senate President urged people of faith should remember the country in their prayers, especially for divine guidance for the government in its efforts to improve national security and strengthen the economy.

“I celebrate with the Christian faithful and enjoin all of us to remember the essence of the august occasion.

“In the true spirit of the season, let’s show love to our neighbours, kindness to the less-privileged and vulnerable, and tolerance to one another across the lines of faith, politics and ethnicity; in the spirit of the unique sacrifice and teachings of Jesus Christ.

“With the prayers of the faithful and our continued support for the Government, I am confident that Nigeria will surmount its challenges, attain its manifest destiny of greatness and become the pride of its citizens and the entire Black World,” Lawan said.

The Senate President added that given the fact of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, Nigerians should guard up and comply fully with the non-pharmaceutical guidelines that have been put in place by the authorities.

Lawan commended the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for sustaining the sensitisation campaigns and also the frontline health workers for their great work in the battle against the pandemic.

The Senate President said that the National Assembly and particularly the Senate is in consultation with the relevant agencies to ensure due diligence is followed in the procurement and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine when they become available; to ensure all Nigerians have equitable access to inoculation against the stubborn virus.

Once again, Lawan urged Nigerians to celebrate the festival responsibly by adhering strictly to the public health protocols as announced by the Task Force to curtail the spread of the virus.