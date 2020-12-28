By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, on Monday, called on the Yobe State Government to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak in Potiskum with a view to averting the recurrence of such disaster.

This is even as he commiserated with victims of the fire incident that occurred on Monday in Potiskum.

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja, expressed sadness over the incident that left many shops razed and some people injured.

The statement reads in part: “The Senate President prayed for the quick recovery of the injured persons and called for public support for those whose means of livelihood have been wiped out by the fire disaster.

“Lawan commiserated with the Government and the entire people of Yobe State over the incident and called on the state authorities to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak with a view to averting the recurrence of the disaster.”