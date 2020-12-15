A file photo of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary at the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has sworn in four Senators elect to replace vacant seats following the death of three lawameksr and the emergence of Bayelsa Governor and his Deputy.

The new Senators are Seriake Dickson representing Bayelsa West, Cleopas Moses representing Bayelsa Central, Prof. Nora Dadu’ut representing Plateau South; and Tokunbo Abiru representing Lagos East, but the fifth Senator-elect Dr. Stephen Odey was not sworn in.

This is because of a court injunction restraining the Senate President from swearing him in as his election is being disputed.

The Senate also during plenary on Tuesday debated the abduction of students of the government science school Kankara, Katsina state.

The debate comes after gunmen on Friday attacked Government Science Secondary School in the Kankara council area of the north-west state, kidnapping scores of students.

The motion is raised by Senator Bello Mandiya from Katsina state.

In his contribution. Senator Sani Musa from Niger said there is a need for the Senate to take drastic actions and emphasize to President Buhari that the Service Chiefs must go.

Senator Suswam in a passionate debate criticized the service chiefs and says lawmakers will support the Senate President in whatever resolution decided to address kidnappings and insecurity in the country.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele lamented that the Senate has done its best but the executive is not listening and they are becoming helpless.

He questioned why President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to remove the service chiefs.

The Senate had on December 1, 2020, recommended that President Muhammadu Buhari remove the Service Chiefs and replace them with people with fresh ideas and solutions.

The lawmakers are also asking President Buhari to restructure and remodel the entire security architecture and investigate allegations of widespread corruption and leakages within the security architecture.

The lawmakers made this recommendation at a debate on security in the nation after an attack on rice farmers in Borno State which left at least 40 dead.