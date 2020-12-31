Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, listed the priorities of the National Assembly for 2021.

According to him in a statement titled: “Senate President’s 2021 New Year Message” the National Assembly would work to ensure that the country exit the current recession.

He also itemized critical legislations that would be given priority consideration to include the Constitution amendment, the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), Electoral Reforms Bill, and the support of the National Assembly for all efforts that would help to accelerate the containment of the COVID pandemic and ensure security in the country.

The Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) also spoke in a similar vein and urged Nigerians to stick to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols for the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On his part, Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru (Osun Central), said the Upper Chamber would focus on critical law reforms that would better the nations’ socio-economic well-being in 2021.