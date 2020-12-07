Agency Reporter

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, was on Dec. 6 night awarded the 2019 Zik Prize in Political Leadership.

Ola Awoniyi, his Special Adviser on Media, in a statement on Monday in Abuja said Lawan’s Chief of Staff; Dr. Babagana Muhammad-Aji, received the award on behalf of the Senate President.

Awoniyi said the award was organised by the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC).

Awoniyi quoted the organisers to have said that Lawan’s consideration was in recognition of his long-standing dynamic service in Nigeria and his undying commitment to entrenchment of democratic ideals in the polity.

Lawan in his acceptance speech, delivered by Dr Muhammad-Aji, expressed his pleasure and delight for the prestigious award.

Lawan said the award would be dedicated to his distinguished colleagues in the Senate, having remarkably risen above partisan differences to form a committed bond for progress and development of Nigeria.

He said his recognition was a result of the unwavering support that he enjoyed from his colleagues who resolved to be bipartisan from day one of the 9th National Assembly.

“I consider the award as a further call to duty, not just from a personal point of view but on behalf of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the National Assembly in general,” Lawan said.

On behalf of his colleagues, Lawan assured the nation that they would continue to put in their best in the onerous task of nation-building.

The Zik Prize was set up in 1994 in honour of the first President of Nigeria, Dr Nnamdi Azikwe, to encourage and nurture leadership on the African continent and in the Diaspora.

Previous recipients of the prize include President Jerry Rawlings (1995), President Julius Nyerere(1997), Dr Nelson Mandela(2000), President Yonweri Muzeveni (2003), President John Kuffor (2008).

Others are Alhaji Yayale Ahmed(2010), President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf(2011), Aare Afe Babalola (2013), Hon. Yakubu Dogara(2015), Alhaji Ahmed Joda(2016), Chief Audu Ogbeh (2017), and Professor Ayo Ibidapo-Obe (2018).

(NAN)