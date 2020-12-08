From Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has been awarded the 2019 Zik Prize in Political Leadership.

Lawan’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Babagana Muhammad-Aji, received the award on behalf of the Senate President at the conferment ceremony in Lagos on Sunday night, according to a statement in Abuja by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi.

The organisers of the award, the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), said Lawan’s consideration was in recognition of his “long-standing dynamic service to the Nigerian state” and his “undying commitment to the entrenchment of democratic ideals in the Nigerian polity”.

In his acceptance speech, which was delivered by Dr. Muhammad-Aji, the Senate President expressed his pleasure and delight to have been recognised for the prestigious award.

Lawan said the award would be dedicated to his distinguished colleagues in the Senate who had remarkably risen above partisan differences to form a bond that is committed to the progress and development of Nigeria.