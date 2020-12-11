Our Reporter

LAWMAKER representing Badagry Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the House of Representatives Babatunde Hunpe has urged the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to liaise with security agencies to expand their coverage of the porous borders.

A statement by Hunpe’s media aide, Sunday Oke, said the lawmaker moved the motion on the need to address the country’s porous borders. He urged the Federal Government to raise a ad hoc committee to organise a security summit that would involve military and para-military agencies, as well as indigenes of border communities.

According to him, the committee would find solution to socio-economic and multiple checking point challenges.

The lawmaker said the committee would also create public relations among the agencies and border communities and tackle security challenges posed by porosity of the borders.

He said: “The porous nature of the borders has precipitated crimes, which threaten national security, causing hardship because it leads to illegal checkpoints being mounted in and around border communities.

“The proliferation of arms, illegal immigration and smuggling of expired goods into the country are due to the porosity of Nigeria’s borders. This has made it easy for terrorists to carry out their nefarious activities, especially in border states like Lagos, Ogun, Sokoto, Katsina, among others.