Emmanuel Oladesu

A MEMBER of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rotimi Abiru, representing Shomolu Constituency 11, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to update voters’ register for the improvement of the electoral process.

He spoke during the recent senatorial by-election in Lagos East Senatorial District.

Abiru, who arrived with his wife, Yinka, at polling Unit 030 at Mabinuori Daudu Street, Shomolu, Bariga Lagos at 1:07pm, noted that voters’ registration should not be an exercise to be conducted three months to election.

He said the process should be accessible at all local governments across the nation at all times.

“A child who turns 18 years now should not be subjected to wait for another two years or more before he or she can be registered. Also, a change of residence should not be a problem to Nigerians. I live in Bariga today, if I move to Ikeja, updating my residence in the voters’ register should not be a big deal for INEC, as it undermines the democratic process,” Abiru said.