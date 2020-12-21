The House of Representatives is set to take disciplinary measures against one of its lawmakers, Hon. Kingsley Chinda who called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chinda who is the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, House of Reps Caucus, and represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in Rivers State had called for the President’s resignation in the wake of insecurity in the country.

Speaking at a plenary session on Monday, Majority leader of the House, Ado Doguwa, said Hon. Chinda’s stance was not a representation of the PDP caucus, adding that the lawmaker was working alone.

He noted that Buhari’s failure to honour the House was because the lawmaker called for his impeachment, as well as concerns that the President would be embarrassed if he honoured the invitation.

The Street Journal had reported that Hon. Chinda, in a press release on December 7, called on Nigerians irrespective of political party, tribe, or religion to compel their representatives to commence the impeachment process against the President owing to the spate of insecurity in the country.

However, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the House’s spokesman described the call as illogical given that Mr. Buhari had not appeared before the House.

Mr Kalu said:

“Unfortunately, this call is not only illogical, but it also appears as a tool mischievously thrown up to disrupt the agenda of the coming visit with all it sets out to achieve in the spirit of nation-building which remains the mantra of the 9th Assembly and is considered a joint task.”

