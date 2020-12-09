Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s Attorney General (AGF) and Minister of Justice, has said that the National Assembly has no Constitutional Power to summon President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the House of Representatives moved to invite Buhari following the gruesome massacre of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari area of Borno, as well as rising insecurity in the country.

However, according to Malami, the management and control of the security sector is exclusively vested in the President by Section 218 (1) of the Constitution as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, including the power to determine the operational use of the Armed Forces.

A statement released and personally signed by Mr Malami, partly reads:

“The right of the President to engage the National Assembly and appear before it is inherently discretionary in the President and not at the behest of the National Assembly.

“An invitation that seeks to put the operational use of the Armed Forces to a public interrogation is indeed taking the constitutional rights of law-making beyond bounds.

“As the Commander in Chief, the President has exclusivity on security and has confidentiality over security. These powers and rights he does not share. So, by summoning the President on National Security operational Matters, the House of Representative operated outside constitutional bounds.

“President’s exclusivity of constitutional confidentiality investiture within the context of the constitution remains sacrosanct.”

President Buhari, according to the AGF, has recorded tremendous success in containing the incessant bombing, colossal killings, wanton destruction of lives and property that bedevilled the country before attaining the helm of affairs of the country in 2015.

While noting that national security is not about publicity, Malami said that the nation’s security architecture cannot be exposed for the sake of getting publicity.

He added that Buhari has enjoyed Constitutional privileges attached to the Office of the President including exclusivity and confidentiality investiture in security operational matters, which remains sacrosanct.

