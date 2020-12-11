Rivers House. PHOTO: Wikipedia

The Rivers State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed the state’s N448.6b 2021 Appropriation Bill.

Speaker of the House, Ikunyi Awaji Ibani, said the budget met budgeting processes, as there was no deduction or addition from the budget proposal presented by Governor Nyesom Wike on December 2, 2020.

While presenting the budget, Wike had appropriated N306b for capital expenditure and N142.7b for recurrent expenditure, explaining that the capital budget would be deployed to economic growth and social progress by targeting and prioritising investments.

Debating on the budget yesterday, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Enemi Geoge, said the financial plan would further improve the wellbeing of the Rivers people.

Also, Majority Leader of the House, Martin Amaewhule, who led the debate on the floor of the House, described it as a people-oriented budget, adding that it would continue to benefit the people and grow the state economy.