



Layer3, a cloud operator in the country has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certifications.ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is the widely used information security standard, prepared and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards. It is a globally recognized standard mandating numerous controls for the establishment, maintenance, and certification of an information security management system (ISMS).

The standard ensures that organizations have established methodologies and framework to business and IT processes to help identify, manage, and reduce risks to the security of information.

Over the past six months, and through the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Layer3 said it worked aggressively to meet the ISO 27001 standard and achieve certification, completing a thorough audit with an external ISO 27001 auditor who examined the company’s security controls against all the domains and controls of the ISO 27001 standard.

In addition, Layer3 has also achieved the ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certification, which is a security standard developed for cloud service providers and users to make a safer cloud-based environment and reduce the risk of security problems. It is part of the ISO/IEC 27000 family of standards, which provide best practice recommendations on information security management. Layer3 becomes one of the only companies in Africa to achieve this certification.

“Achieving the ISO 27001 and ISO/IEC 27017 certifications is a significant and super important accomplishment” said Chinua Katchy, Layer3’s Information Security Lead. “These certifications illustrate our pledge and commitment to provide highly secure services and securely protecting our customer data as part of delivering Africa’s most robust cloud platform, Layer3Cloud. It is also a significant accomplishment for us that demonstrates to our customers and partners our dedication to prioritize security management controls as well as indicating our verifiable approach to information security.”

Layer3’s CEO, Oyaje Idoko, added that, “The proof of certification is one step, but we can also say that delivering the best product quality, service availability, and business continuity– especially in this COVID-19 era, remain extremely important because our customers are always our priority.”