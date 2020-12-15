Tony Marinho

COVID-19 second wave brings deaths approaching 1,640,000, infections 72,600,000 worldwide, Nigerian cases 72,300, and 1,200 deaths.

The cycle of evil continues. Over 333 Kankara Katsina students abducted but no presidential visit. Are we not leaderless? Nigeria thanks the brave police who returned fire allowing many to escape and pray our troops will successfully free them all. Any help from foreign satellites? It is another school, like Chibok and Dapchi, with disgracefully little visible practical science content. Just theory, abi???Are we not sorry for this sad disgraceful science learning environment in 2020?

Congrats to Anthony Joshua.

Approximately ‘Sixty, 60, years ago’, I was 10, many countries were ending the colonial era with transition to self-determination. Anyone who says slavery, racism, is dead should see the police brutality meted out to black and Asians, precipitating Black Lives Matter and other platforms while looking at police brutality precipitating ENDSARS. Slavery and colonialism fall into the world history category of ‘It should never have happened in the first place.’ Where are they, the conquerors and colonialists, now. Certainly, they aim for the stratosphere, Mars and beyond. But where are we, Nigeria, even among 1-30 newly independent countries? We are not an unfortunate nation as we have good material to work with – ‘SOIL -Soil -above and below, Sun, Oil’, and self-sacrificial leaders and followers many of whom have suffered, died or been murdered. The record of their wise words to move Nigeria forward are recorded in every article, report, committee, newspaper and research document and in every political, business, education, health, infrastructure and MGG/now SDG discussion covered in the media by government and private industries and educational institutions since recorded time. Nigeria does not lack ideas, vision, solutions and sacrifice. Nigerians lacks the political sagacity and leadership to harvest them for Nigeria’s development.

We live in a Nigeria troubled by bad persons who lie, buy and subtly or violently manipulate to get control often by criminal means. They put personal ambition above general good, stunting Nigeria. Not every nationalist is an honest nationalist. Our immediate national travails are due to our lack of positive political leadership action, long term financial depth and concern for the common good. We can no longer blame foreign powers and colonialism, or even those which helped to hide the stolen hoard, estimated at $1trillion seized by ‘Hoodlums in Government’ disguised as ‘saviours’, their garb hiding a monetary and moral assaults on the ‘Nigerian Body’. And accomplices in the public and private sector, be they contractors, bankers, civil servants, middlemen and women, in and out of families.

To more health issues: Politics yes but do not push health knowledge aside. Last week we discussed ‘Monthly Breast Examination’, ‘Monthly Total Body Examination’ and the FD-LMP – the ‘First Day’ of their ‘Last Menstrual Period LMP’.

Today, we will add ‘Daily Exercise’. Many people are suffering ‘loss of muscle mass’ with resulting weak leg, arm and back muscles. They complain of ‘body weakness’ and ‘difficulty getting up or getting out of bed’ without holding a table, chair-arm, stick or ‘any child nearby’. We may blame Covid lockdown -sitting too long. But remember the ‘armchair lockdown’, ‘computer lockdown’ and ‘work lockdown’-siting too long at home, at the computer or at work desk.

Historically, the daily farm and village and manual city work kept our forefathers strong into old age. Now sitting activities reduce muscle activity. Even walking to school or work, a good exercise for the legs, buttocks, back, blood circulation and lungs, has been replaced by the commonplace okada motorcycle- a blessing and a curse against exercise and for okada-crash victims. The ‘Exercise deficiency’, has led to ‘workout’ gym visits, jogging and home exercises promoted during Covid lockdown with exercises shared by citizens and even gold winning athletes. Muscle mass deteriorates especially after 60 years of age. The sick and elderly person shrinks before our eyes as muscle mass reduces from reduced food and exercise. You can stop some of that happening.

Exercise your body muscles at home, work and on the way to work. Do not throw away that bottle. Fill it with water. Hold a bottle of water in each hand and carry out all the arm and hand exercises, forward, upward, outward x 10-100 times and more all while sitting watching TV at home and even at work.

Exercise your leg muscles at home, the compound, the community by walking, jogging, running-on-the-spot, up the stairs or even on one single step, up-down-up, repeatedly, increasing time and goals daily. Exercise intermittently for a total 15-30-60-120-minute total depending on your medical condition and how busy your body is at work. If you exercise, add weights like water bottles for arm and shoulder, or a back-pack bag filled with your books as weights for leg muscles. You accomplish more, quicker, with extra weights. Ask your doctor before vigorous exercise. Do not hyper-exercise. Deaths occur from lack of exercise or lack of movement during long travel and being bedridden, with for example DVT, Deep Vein Thrombosis, a leg clot spreading to body and lungs. Deaths occur also from excess exercise. The inventor of jogging died while jogging- Google him! Exercise helps you live a long active life, not harm you. Build your muscle mass even in old age. Your health is yours to monitor and evaluate.

Politicians: Be FLH -Faithful, Loyal & Honest. The ‘WARD’ is a key to peace. ‘SAVE EVERY WARD: SAVE Nigeria!