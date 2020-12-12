Daily News

Leadership newspaper publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah, is dead

The publisher of Leadership newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah, is dead after a brief illness.

A family source confirmed his death. He died at the age of 58 even though no official statement has been issued by his family.

NDA-Isaiah was a former presidential aspirant with the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2015.

