Our Reporter

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao scored the fastest-ever goal in Serie A history on Sunday netting after just six seconds in a 2-1 win at Sassuolo which kept his side top of the table ahead of city rivals Inter Milan.

Milan, chasing a first Serie A title since 2011, launched straight into attack from kick-off, with Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu setting up Leao to slot home the rapid opener.

The previous fastest goal in the Italian top flight had been Paolo Poggi’s for Piacenza against Fiorentina in December 2001 after eight seconds.

Milan have a one-point advantage on Antonio Conte’s Inter who beat Spezia 2-1, with champions Juventus four points behind the leaders in third after a 4-0 win over Parma on Saturday.