Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister of education has told President Muhammadu Buhari to leave his cows in Daura and prioritise the lives of students of Government Secondary School Kankara abducted recently in his State, Katsina.

Ezekwesili expressing her outrage over the abduction, asked Buhari to stop being inhuman and coldly indifferent and rescue the students from the insurgents.

The Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG convener making reference to the kidnap of Leah Sharibu by Boko Haram, urged the president to seek the support of the US military immediately and save the students.

Ezekwesili took to her Twitter page and said, “President Buhari should leave his cows for once in preference for the lives of his fellow human beings. It is inhuman for a supposed leader of a country to be as uncaring as you are to the latest cries of parents of 333 Kankara boys . Why are you so inhuman Buhari?

“The outrage I feel about the tragedy of #KankaraBoys cannot be vocalized.That 6 years after Chibok Girls with 112 still unaccounted for? That two years after Dapchi girls with Leah Sharibu still unaccounted for? Now 333 Kankara boys abducted?

“The biggest shame on Buhari, what exactly is the grossly incompetent and coldly indifferent Buhari really doing in Katsina State while disconsolate parents of 333 Kankara boys cry their eyes out?

“Does the President know more than we are being told about the whereabouts of those students? In October, US military forces rescued their one citizen held hostage by terrorists within our territory. Buhari as Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Army should please accord highest priority to the lives of 333 #KankaraStudents and seek US support immediately.”

There was palpable outrage among Nigerians when a video of Buhari visiting his cows in Katsina surfaced online. Buhari is in the state on a week long visit has refsed to visit the school or the community where the abduction happened which is in the same state where he is.