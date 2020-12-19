Lucky Philemon, a 27-year-old Nigerian who joined the protest against police brutality and extrajudicial killings, has lost his left leg to the October 20 Lekki toll gate shooting incident.

Ezekiel Bamgbala, the counsel to the victim, said this Friday at the judicial panel hearing cases of police brutality in Lagos when the matter was called for mention.

Mr Bamgbala said his client suffered serious injuries as a consequence of the October 20 Lekki shooting and became an amputee as a result – with his left leg amputated.

The lawyer told the panel that the victim was willing to give his testimony if permitted by the panel.

The respondents in the matter are the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police Force.

While the counsel to the police was present at the sitting, the panel said a summon needed to be served on the Nigerian Army for an appearance before the panel.

In a separate interview, Nwakor Chinedu, one of the lawyers of the victim, said Mr Philemon suffered injustice merely because he joined the protest against police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

“He decided to join other young Nigerians who are protesting for equitable and just society where they can be free to live their lives without being tortured and extrajudicially killed by the Nigerian police and equally the SARS.

INTERVIEW: #Lekki shootings: How soldiers prevented me from helping injured protesters – Nigerian filmmaker

Mr Chinedu said the victim was directly shot at by the soldiers and became unconscious, before he was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance by the soldiers.

Mr Philemon was one of the victims visited by the Lagos State Government at Redington Hospital, Lagos, where he was treated. His hospital bill was paid by the Lagos State Government.

“Hours later after he regained consciousness, he found himself at the hospital amidst other badly injured protesters,” he said.

Mr Chinedu said his left leg was amputated at Redington Hospital, Lagos, where he was admitted from October 20 to November 23.