By Dirisu Yakubu

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has called on Nigerians to seek the face of God and seek his mercy at all times.

Secondus who gave the charge in a Christmas message signed by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi as the birth of Jesus Christ which Christmas represents, offers all and sundry a return to the path of righteousness.

Even though the challenges at the moment appear enormous, Prince Secondus urged Nigerians not to despair but to use this period to meet Jesus who has the magic wand for an answer

“In a Yuletide like Christmas, we are provided the ample opportunity to seek and meet the messiah with our needs and desires,” the statement read in part.

