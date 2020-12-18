Ahead of the usual suspects Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski has emerged as the winner of the The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award for the Year 2020.

Despite the pandemic and other drawbacks, the Bayern Munich striker has enjoyed a blistering year.

The Polish forward in the 2019-20 season scored 55 goals in 47 appearances as Bayern swept to a Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal treble – with Lewandowski the top scorer in all three competitions.

Lewandowski was the firm favourite to scoop the prize in a year in which the Ballon d’Or was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the other categories, Lucy Bronze was named The Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year.

She beat former Lyon team-mate Wendie Renard and Chelsea’s world-record signing Pernille Harder to win the award for the first time.

There was more joy for Bayern as Manuel Neuer was named The Best Men’s Goalkeeper ahead of Liverpool keeper Alisson and Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid.

On her part, Sarah Bouhaddi was named the Best Women’s Goalkeeper after helping French giants Lyon to a Division 1, Champions League and Coupe de France treble. .

Jurgen Klopp won The Best Men’s Coach award for the second year running after guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title, beating Bayern’s Hansi Flick and Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Sarina Wiegman was named the Best Women’s Coach, edging out Chelsea’s Emma Hayes and Lyon’s Jean-Luc Vasseur.

Son Heung-min won the Puskas Award for his incredible individual goal for Tottenham against Burnley.