Until local government is considered and treated as priority, governance in the country may run into hitch.

The Gombe State commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Ibrahim Jalo stated this on Wednesday in his office when fielding questions from newsmen.

According to him, “as long as the local government does not work, Nigeria will not work.”

Jalo also canvassed financial attention by the federal government to the local authorities, saying, “political autonomy without financial autonomy is deceitful.”

According to him, menace of crimes and general insecurity can only be tamed by the full participation of local authorities, especially by those with the wherewithal to penetrate the hinterlands.

Jalo, who is also the state’s secretary of the the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign committee on the forthcoming local government elections, harped on need for proper induction and capacity training for winners of the coming council polls.