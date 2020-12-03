Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography Life coach, Daniel Wales host second edition of Wisdom weekend with Daniel Wales tagged “What If The Master Plan Fails ?” Photo: @safephotography



The grandiose event aimed at initiating people into a level of ENERGY, FREQUENCY and VIBRATION that will launch them into another dimension in their sphere of influence took place at Admiralty Conference Hall Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island Lagos, on Saturday, November 28.

Wisdom Weekend 2.0 was championed by Businessman, Life Coach and Investor, Jayeoba Daniel Adewale also known as DANIEL WALES, who succeeded in penetrating the souls of hundreds of Entrepreneurs, Artisans, Tech Gurus and others, who converged from different parts of the country.

The prestigious event, which strictly adhered to all COVID-19 protocols had people from across the country all converge to witness the brilliance and excellence that is Daniel Wales who took them on a journey of self-discovery and lead them on a life-transforming path.

The serial entrepreneur and currency analyst emphasized the importance of VALUE, TIME and PEOPLE. He stated emphatically the need for people to manage these three elements as they are instrumental to wealth creation.

Daniel Wales identified some pivotal factors to recognize and consciously implement to sufficiently upscale the possibility of wealth multiplication.

Firstly, he noted the importance of GIFT discovery (natural endowment). According to him, one’s gifting births his vision hence it is pertinent to identify the exact skillset you sense the propulsion of ease at.

Speaking further at the event, Daniel Wales noted the significance of highlighting few precise visions to run with, rather than dilly-dallying.

Secondly, Wales recognized the importance of choosing the right company based on one’s vision, because a man’s association plays a crucial role in determining his navigation in life either consciously or unconsciously.

The Africapitalist, who has successfully worked with over 15,000 investors in the last 2 years, stated that the next step after defining one’s vision and association is CONVICTION.



“Carefully draft out your belief system, vision and general ideology that mustn’t be faulted”. According to him, strategies don’t come from the problems, but one’s conviction about the problem.

Finally, Wales spoke about the significance of SELF-DISCIPLINE. He defined self-discipline as self-imposed rules that guide one’s decisions and emotions. He advised attendees to know their vision and have the adequate discipline to reject things that don’t conform with their vision.

The event host addressed the attendees in two power-packed sessions to trash some misconceptions about investments, stating that it is not a get-rich-quick scheme, but a system dedicated to upturn the Nigerian economy.



The prestigious event had guest speakers; Instagram Influencer and Fashion Stylist, Kie Kie and celebrity Lawyer, King pexxie speak on the theme ‘WHEN THE MASTERPLAN FAILS”.

King Pexxie and Kie Kie during their session at Wisdom Weekend with Daniel Wales 2.0

The influencers bared their hearts to share insight into their business experience and how they manoeuvred various pitfalls and failures in their businesses before becoming the well-renowned individuals they are today.

A philanthropic move by the convener, which capped the event, was when he gifted an attendee who was struggling to strike a balance between her 9-5 job and her entrepreneurial craft, the sum of N500,000 to float her business idea.

WISDOM WEEKEND WITH DANIEL WALES 2.0 was absolutely worth all the hype and dime.

Photography By: @safephotography