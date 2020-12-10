Okowa said, “Today, we are inaugurating the Operation Delta Hawk because of insecurity in the land. We have thought of a new way of securing our people following incessant kidnapping, armed robbery, herdsmen attack on farms and rape cases.”
Okowa charged the security outfit to work together with the traditional rulers, community security corps, and other security agencies in the state to bring the desired goal.
Meanhwile, the Delta State Police Command has paraded 110 suspects for various criminal offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, jail-breaks, murder, among others.
Parading the suspects at the command headquarters on Thursday in Asaba, the Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, said the recent #EndSARS protest which was hijacked by hoodlums had a devastating effect on the general security of life and property.
He said, “The command has been confronted with the challenges of enforcing and ensuring compliance with regulations and measures put in place. This measure led to the arrest of hundreds of suspects for various crimes. 12 kidnapping suspects, 27 armed robbery suspects, 25 cultists, 9 arson suspects, 8 suspects for child stealing, 14 suspects for unlawful possession firearms, and 8 rape/defilement were arrested during the period under review.”
“Among them is one Joseph Ifia of Mereje community was arrested with sack bag containing suspected dry human dull and bones. Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have exhumed the skull and bones from a burial ground in Egborode community for the purpose of selling them.”
Inuwa also said items recovered from the suspects include 142 Ak47 rifles 7.62mm ammunition, three explosive dynamite, 26 other firearms, 487 live cartridges, among others. He reiterated the command’s commitment towards protecting lives and property in the state.
