Media mogul, Linda Ikeji has taken delivery of her Range Rover SUV worth N175M.

Recall that when she clocked 40 in September, she mentioned she had ordered a range rover as part of her gifts to herself.

The mother of one who turned 40 spoiled herself with 85 pairs of shoes to mark the special day.

The blogger and content provider shared pictures and videos of her newest automobile as she described the interior of the car as absolutely stunning. She took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, where she shared photos of the new range rover SUV.

Linda didn’t stop there but went ahead to share a photo of her push present to herself; a White Bentley Mulsanne side by side with her 40th birthday present.

She expressed gratitude to God for making her win on her own terms and revelaed that she’s still waiting on Mr. Right.

She wrote,”My baby is finally here! 💃💃💃. 2020 Range Rover Autobiography (Long Wheel Base). Gift from me to me! Whoop whoop! Lol. And inside of the vehicle is absolutely stunning! 🤩🤩. (Swipe to see). So chuffed! Thank you God for making me win on my own terms. #womanlikelinda 💪💪#blessed #sograteful,” she captioned the photos.

She began writing at the age of 10. She finished secondary school at the age of 17 and, at 18, enrolled at the University of Lagos, where she studied English language. she had part-time jobs as a waitress, model and writer.

Ikeji graduated from the University in 2004. In 2006, Ikeji started blogging in but became an active blogger in 2007. she started blogging as a hobby. At that time, the internet was not as prominent in Nigeria and she had to make her posts at a cybercafé.

