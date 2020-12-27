The Lions Club International, District 404 B-1, Nigeria has donated N47m upgraded eye centre to Ogun State.







In a statement issued yesterday, the club said the facility which has been in existence since 2007 was renovated and upgraded, as well as grants provided for equipment and training of personnel.







Speaking at the official commissioning ceremony of the upgraded Lions Eye Centre at the State Hospital, Ota, the District Governor, Lynda Odunmbaku, noted that the upgrade was necessary to align with the technological advancement in health administration.







“This upgrade is necessary because as at the time it was built, the facilities there were meant for that era. Things have changed and technology has advanced. This facility will be equipped with the latest technology in treatment and surgery for the eye,” Odunmbaku said.







The state Deputy Governor, Nomiot Salako-Oyedele, who was a guest at the event, thanked the club for the facility, which was started July and fully completed in November. She said the facility would attend to a million people yearly in the state.







While promising that government would do its best to maintain the facility, she called on individuals and non-governmental organisations, to complement the government’s efforts in impacting lives.







Earlier in his address, the project administrator, Lekan Babalola said the first phase of infrastructure, renovation, rehabilitation, fittings, internal and external works have just been concluded, while the second phase of equipment installations, finalisation and training of personnel will be done within six months.