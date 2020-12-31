Breaking News

LIVE: Health Experts, Others Review '2020 Year Of The Pandemic'

Health experts and government officials on Thursday featured as guests on a special end of the year programme on Channels Television.

The programme, entitled 2020 Year Of The Pandemic aims to review the events of the outgoing year, especially as it relates to COVID-19 which disrupted daily lives in many countries of the world.

For many, 2020 has been challenging in more ways and lots of people are still grappling with the existing circumstances.

The first human cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and subsequently named SARS-COV-2, were first reported by officials in Wuhan City in China in December 2019, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

While some of the earliest known cases had a link to a wholesale food market in Wuhan, some did not and a majority of the initial patients were either stall owners, market employees, or regular visitors to the market.

The United Nations health agency noted that environmental samples taken from the market in December 2019 tested positive for SARS-COV-2, further suggesting that the market in Wuhan city was the source of the outbreak or played a role in the initial amplification of the outbreak.

This led to the closure of the market on January 1, 2020.

Amid the denial of its potential danger, it took Dr Li Wenliang, who later died of the virus to take the lid off the secret as he announced to the world that China was dealing with a dangerous infectious disease – the coronavirus.

Before then, the virus had already begun to cross borders, killing thousands of people in the wake of the spread.

By January, nations began to shut their borders and lock down cities and eventually, entire countries were shut down, as the UN declared the spread of the deadly virus a pandemic and officially named it COVID-19.

On February 27, Nigeria’s progression of COVID-19 cases indicated that two cases were found in Ogun State and almost immediately, cases in Lagos surged to the top of the log.

The Federal Capital Territory was not spared either while states, including Kano which at some point overtook Abuja and then Oyo, Gombe.

As at 6:30pm on Thursday, Nigeria has tested 948,048 samples out of which 86,576 cases have been confirmed, 11,976 are active, 73,322 have been discharged, and 1,278 deaths recorded.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 29,618 3,289 26,088 241
FCT 11,588 3,951 7,535 102
Kaduna 5,127 554 4,520 53
Plateau 4,849 552 4,255 42
Oyo 3,939 514 3,379 46
Rivers 3,459 226 3,169 64
Edo 2,866 91 2,660 115
Ogun 2,468 165 2,269 34
Kano 2,234 266 1,905 63
Delta 1,882 93 1,737 52
Ondo 1,807 28 1,738 41
Katsina 1,618 318 1,273 27
Kwara 1,414 289 1,094 31
Enugu 1,400 31 1,348 21
Gombe 1,272 283 956 33
Ebonyi 1,105 3 1,072 30
Osun 1,008 30 955 23
Abia 1,005 27 968 10
Bauchi 978 114 847 17
Borno 806 32 738 36
Nasarawa 765 427 325 13
Imo 748 22 714 12
Bayelsa 534 92 421 21
Benue 532 52 469 11
Akwa Ibom 437 48 380 9
Niger 413 80 320 13
Ekiti 410 11 393 6
Jigawa 403 34 358 11
Adamawa 391 132 238 21
Sokoto 331 75 238 18
Anambra 312 19 274 19
Taraba 211 27 177 7
Yobe 187 56 123 8
Kebbi 173 20 144 9
Cross River 169 0 157 12
Zamfara 112 25 82 5
Kogi 5 0 3 2


