Lagos State Judicial Panel on the restitution of victims of SARS brutality and other matters continued its sitting on December 11, 2020.

During Friday’s session, six petitions were listed for hearing, which involved Okoliagu Abunike vs the FSARS, further hearing on the Lekki Concession Company, as well as Emmanuel Ajomafuwe vs the Nigeria Police Force.

Others are Adeyemo Rotimi vs FSARS, Felix Lucky vs the Nigeria Police Force, and Marc Chidiebere Nwadi vs the Nigeria Police Force.

At the commencement of the sitting, the first case was adjourned until December 18, following the absence of the petitioner, Okoliagu Abunike.

Thereafter, the counsel to the #EndSARS protesters, Adeshina Ogunlana, requested that some clips of the CCTV footage of the Lekki tollgate be viewed to ascertain if the camera was automatically or manually operated.

According to him, there are changes in the time of the camera operation on October 20 – the day soldiers shot to disperse protesters at the Lekki tollgate.

The Managing Director of the LCC, Abayomi Omomuwasan, however, affirmed that the cameras were preset to work automatically.